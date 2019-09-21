AHS defeats Midland, 28-7

Abilene High Head Coach Mike Fullen has his first career win as a Head Coach.

After opening the 2019 season 0-3, the Eagles have broken the losing streak after their 28-7 win on the road at Midland.

AHS got on the board in the 1st Quarter when QB Eric Abbe rushed for a 9-yard touchdown run put the Eagles up 7-0.

In the 2nd Quarter, it was a reverse by Jeshari Houston for an 11-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 14-0, which they would take into the half.

In the 3rd Quarter, Abbe rushed for his second touchdown on the ground to lead the Eagles to 21 unanswered points.

The Eagles final score of the game came in the 4th Quarter on Abbe’s third rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach.

The Eagle defense held Midland scoreless until 2:52 remained on the clock, leading to the Eagles first win in the Mike Fullen era.

AHS takes on Richland next week.