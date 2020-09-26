AHS Eagles fall to Amarillo Tascosa in opener

The Abilene High Eagles fell to/defeated Amarillo Tascosa 26-20 at Shotwell Stadium Friday night.

Interim Head Coach Jeff Rhoads opened his career with a loss after taking over for Head Coach Mike Fullen who is recovering from colon cancer surgery.

The Eagles opened the game with a 101-yard kickoff return by Jeshari Houston to take 7-0 lead.

Amarillo Tascosa stormed back with 20 unanswered points to close out the first half.

Abel Ramirez threw a 67-yard TD pass to Nate Seballos to bring the Eagles back within 6 in the 3rd Quarter.

Tascosa would respond with an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 26-14.

The Eagles would tack on one more score by Da’King Thomas from 6-yards out.

The Eagles will look to get their first win of the season when they face their cross town rivals in Cooper Friday.

The Cooper Cougars will be searching for their first win of the year following their loss to Odessa Permian Thursday.