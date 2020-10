The Abilene Eagles fell to 0-3 Friday night at the hands of the San Angelo Central Bobcats, 53-32.

The Bobcats netted their first win of the year, improving to 1-3 on the season with the win.

The Eagles would trail at the half 29-12.

Eagles interim Head Coach Jeff Rhoads will continue to search for his first win following the loss.

The Eagles will face Odessa Permian next Friday.