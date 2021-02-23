AHS Eagles get playoff monkey off their back

The Abilene High Eagles are still alive in the Class 6A playoffs after beating El Paso Eastwood for the Bi-District championship on Monday night.

The victory is the first playoff win for the boys team since 2016 and just the second since 1998.

The playoff victory drought was weighing on the Eagles, and they are happy there were able to win and put the postseason struggles in the past.

Justin Reese said, “It’s not easy to do in 6A in the state of Texas for Basketball, so to do it, it’s a big deal for our program and we’re gonna try to keep it rolling. We got another big game tomorrow night and we’re gonna see if we can put another banner on the wall after tomorrow night.”

Jalen McGee said, “We’ve been working so hard these past four years. Our seniors have been grinding every single day and we’ve been trying to help the younger generation too, so they can do the same thing as us. But, it’s really big and I’m just blessed to be in this position.”

The Eagles turn their attention to the area round of the playoffs.

Abilene High takes on Byron Nelson Wednesday night in Aledo at 8 p.m.

The Eagles are 18-7. The Texans are 19-3