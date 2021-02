The Abilene High Eagle Boys saw their season come to a close Wednesday night in a 64-48 loss to Byron Nelson.

The Eagles actually led the game with a 9-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and took a 22-21 lead into the half.

However, the Bobcats stormed back to take a 40-31 lead in the 3rd and secured the win outscoring the Eagles 24-17 in the 4th Quarter.

The Eagles season comes to a close in the Area round after a Bi-District win over El Paso Eastwood.