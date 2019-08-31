AHS falls to Amarillo Tascosa, 19-14

The Abilene High Eagles took the field for the first time in 2019, but the Rebels of Amarillo Tascosa stole the excitement to hand the Eagles their first loss of the year.

It was Head Coach Mike Fullen’s first game calling the shots for the Eagles.

After allowing two field goals, the Eagles took a 7-6 lead thanks to an Eric Abbe at the half.

In the second half, Tascosa and AHS exhanged scores, including a Phonzo Dotson 1-yard rush for a touchdown to put the Eagles up 14-13.

Tascosa would take the lead for good in the 4th Quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Plunk.

The loss hands AHS a 5-game losing streak.

The Eagles will take on Midland Lee Thursday, September 5th at Shotwell Stadium.