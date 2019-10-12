AHS falls to San Angelo Central, 35-13

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AHS falls to S.A. Central 35-13

The Abilene High Eagles fell in their third district game of the season on the road at San Angelo Central, 35-13.

Both teams were held scoreless in the opening quarter of the ball game.

In the 2nd Quarter, Central quarterback Malachi Brown rushed for a 9-yard touchdown to open the scoring at 7-0.

Brown extended the lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Leifeste to make it 14-0.

A 26-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Ezzell to Frederick Johnson made it a 14-6 going into the half.

In the 3rd Quarter, the teams exhanged touchdowns, including a 36-yard touchdown pass from Ezzell to Colby Ernst that made it a 21-13 game.

San Angelo Central pulled away in the 4th Quarter with 14 unanswered points to hand the Eagles the loss.

AHS falls to 1-2 in district play.

The Eagles return home next week to take on Haltom.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BCH Sports