AHS falls to San Angelo Central, 35-13

AHS falls to S.A. Central 35-13

The Abilene High Eagles fell in their third district game of the season on the road at San Angelo Central, 35-13.

Both teams were held scoreless in the opening quarter of the ball game.

In the 2nd Quarter, Central quarterback Malachi Brown rushed for a 9-yard touchdown to open the scoring at 7-0.

Brown extended the lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Leifeste to make it 14-0.

A 26-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Ezzell to Frederick Johnson made it a 14-6 going into the half.

In the 3rd Quarter, the teams exhanged touchdowns, including a 36-yard touchdown pass from Ezzell to Colby Ernst that made it a 21-13 game.

San Angelo Central pulled away in the 4th Quarter with 14 unanswered points to hand the Eagles the loss.

AHS falls to 1-2 in district play.

The Eagles return home next week to take on Haltom.