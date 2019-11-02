AHS falls to Trinity, 42-21

The Abilene High Eagles playoff hopes were dashed Friday night in their 42-21 loss to Euless Trinity.

The Eagles opened up the game by allowing 21 unanswered points in the first half.

The AHS offense could not get anything going until the 3rd Quarter on a Tre Phillips 28-yard reception on a screen to make it 21-7.

Trinity would respond with a touchdown later in the quarter to make it 28-7.

Abilene High would reach the end zone in the 4th to make it 28-14, however another quick response by Trinity made it 35-14.

Trinity would tack on yet another score before Tre Phillips had his second touchdown grab to make it 42-21, however, with just three minutes remaining AHS was out of the ballgame.

The Eagles head into their bye week and final week of the regular season 2-4 in district play and 3-7 on the year.

With the loss, the Eagles are eliminated from playoff contention.