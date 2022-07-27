The Abilene High Eagles are a week and a half from the start of football practice, and they are starting a new era.

They are not in the biggest classification anymore, and start the new era in Class 5A Division I.

In addition to that, The Eagles are headed back to the South Plains and Panhandle for district games.

The road trips are going to be long,but head coach Mike Fullen says there is a real benefit to going up to Lubbock and Amarillo.

Fullen said, “Last year, we played teams in the metroplex in nondistrict, and we played teams in Amarillo. We have a pretty systematic way that we travel. It is easier on us, as far as planning, and things like that, to travel north in our preparation and allowing for time for things like that. We can stay on more of a schedule knowing that we are going to point “A” to point “B,” and there aren’t a whole lot of obstacles inbetween.”

The Eagles first two district games are on the road in Lubbock against Monterey and in Amarillo against district favorite Tascosa.

Abilene High is going to be burning the miles on the High Plains.