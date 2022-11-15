Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles advanced to the second round with a dominating performance against the best team coming out of El Paso.

The Eagles topped Del Valle 42-14.

Abilene High’s victory on Thursday and first round victories by Cooper and Wylie means the Key City was 3-0 against the Border City in the first round of the postseason.

Fullen says it’s good when all of Abilene’s teams are winning games.

Fullen said, “It’s good for the community. There is good football here in Abilene, and there is good football here in the Big Country. It’s a testimony to how important football is to the community of Abilene, Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie. Yeah, you want everybody to do good because it speaks to the kids. It speaks to the coaches. It speaks to the administration. To have good programs like that and to be successful, you’ve all got to be in alignment. When you see all of us in the playoffs, that’s what you are getting.”

The Eagles continue the season this week over in the Metroplex.

They take on Red Oak for the area championship on Friday night in Mansfield.

That game kicks at 7 p.m., too.