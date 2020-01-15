AHS Hoops off to a great start in district

The Abilene High Eagles are sitting at the top of the standings in District 3-6A four games into the 2020 season.

This is Justin Reese’s second season as the leader of the Eagles basketball program.

The team made strides last year, but it seems like it’s really coming together this year.

Jalen McGee says the palyers are buying in, and Reese says experience is the key.

Reese said, “I think the big thing is experience. Right? You can’t simulate that. Last year we were really close, but we were really young and inexperienced and had some games we couldn’t finish. Most of those kids are back this year, and they’ve been in those pressure situations, and now we can finisht the job.”

Jalen McGee said, “Honestly, all of us being a family(is making the difference). That’s really what it is. He talks a lot about family. We’ve had a lot of conflict on this team. It’s been a problem for the team. All of us buying in a once is what’s helped out.”

The Eagles go back on the road on Friday night to take on Weatherford.

Defending district champ Trinity comes to Abilene next Tuesday.