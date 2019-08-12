AHS is ready to get under way

The Abilene High Eagles and new Head Coach Mike Fullen are back to work trying to move past missing the playoffs in back to back seasons for the first time since 1998.

This is Fullen’s first head coaching job, but he’s well aware of the Eagles traditions since he’s been there for 20 years.

Winning is the tradition that’s most important, and the work to revive that tradition is underway.

Mike Fullen said, “I mean it’s been a long summer, a fast summer, we’ve had to cram a lot of things into a couple of weeks but we’ve got all the oars in the water, so we’re ready to rock and roll. Kids came out, the new turf’s awesome, saves our feet a little bit, so we’re just getting started in the process today.”

Fullen is the Eagles third head coach in five seasons.

Abilene High opens the 2019 season at home against District 2-6A favorite Amarillo Tascosa.