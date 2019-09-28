AHS loses heart breaker, 35-34

The Abilene High Eagles went on the road to face the Richland Rebels for their week 5 matchup.

Richland got on the board first in the first quarter and had the lead headed into the second, 14-7.

The Rebels controled the matchup in the first half and looked to be in position to win at halftime being up 28-14.

AHS was a different team in the second half, however, and charged back with 20 points to take the lead.

Richland wouldn’t be denied though, and found the end zone late in the game to escape with a 35-34 win.

The Eagles fall to 1-4 on the season and begin district with Bell next week at Shotwell.