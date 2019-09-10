AHS preparing for Crosstown Showdown

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team is struggling coming into the 59th Crosstown Showdown.

They lost to Midland Lee to fall to 0-2 on the season in game one of the Champions Classic.

Now, it’s time for a shot to hand the Cooper Cougars their first loss of the season.

This is not a district game, but it seems like beating your crosstown rival would be just what the doctor ordered.

Mike Fullen said, “It doesn’t matter what division. It’s a crosstown. For you seniors, it’s your last one. It doesn’t hole the same like when we were in the same district and a lot of times in the top five, and the winner was going to win the district championship. Those aren’t around anymore. As far as what it is for our community and for the players, it’s still a big game, and you look forward to it. Enjoy the week. You need to enjoy the week, but when it’s time to hit the practice field, it’s all business.”

It’s Crosstown Showdown week. It’s lost a little of its luster because it’s not a district game, but both teams want to win it.

Cooper leads the overall series with 33 wins. Abilene High is 7-3 in the last ten meetings.