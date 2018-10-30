AHS preparing for tough test in Trinity

October 30th, 2018 - The Abilene High Eagles are back up against a wall as they prepare for their final game of the season.

The Eagles have to beat state-ranked Euless Trinity on Friday night and get some help to have a chance to go to the playoffs.

It's a tough ask, but coach Cox believes his team can get it done.

Cox said, "I'm excited to see. I proud of these guys. I know what these guys bring to the table, and some of them are going to play, maybe, their last football game depending on how things come out. I excited to get them on the road and see what we are made of. We've got a huge test Friday night, but our guys have a lot of pride in what we do, so I'm excited about the opportunity."

The Eagles finish the regular season on Friday night.

They are headed to Bedford to take on Trinity.

The Trojans are trying to extend their playoff streak to 21 years in a row.