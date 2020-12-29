AHS reflects on 2020 football season

The Abilene High Eagles football season came to a close on Saturday in Arlington at the hands of Denton Guyer, 38-21.

It was quite the run for the Eagles, reaching the regional round for the first time since 2016.

This was also all in the first year with Mike Fullen as the Head Coach.

It was a great ride for the Eagles in such a difficult year.

AHS Head Coach Mike Fullen said, “I’m extremely proud, I told them I know this loss cuts deep just because of the passion they play with but I said the sun will come up tomorrow and you will start to be able to reflect on this season and it’s been long and where we started and where we finished, I don’t think many people thought we’d be right here. I just couldn’t be prouder of them and I told them to hold their head up high, don’t listen to anybody being negative toward what we accomplished this year and listen only to the positives because they earned that.”

The Eagles closed the season with a 7-5 record overall following a 3rd round appearance.