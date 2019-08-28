AHS sets goal to make playoffs in 2019-20 season

The Abilene High Eagles are starting the 2019 season at home on Friday night.

It’s the first game of the 2019 season, and it’s the first game of the Mike Fullen era as the Abilene High head coach.

Fullen takes over a program that hasn’t been to the playoffs in the last two years, and he says the job to get the Eagles back into the posteason starts on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium against the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels at 7:30 p.m.

Fullen said, “It’s driving them because this senior class a lot of them played as sophomores. When you come through as a sophomore and then a junior and now a senior, you say, ‘This is my last go around.’ You start to cherish every practice and every moment you are in football. The big goal right now is to make the playoffs, but our goal from day one is just to get better every week. Just stack good practices together every week and use these preseason games to get ready for district because once you get into district, you want to get yourself in a position to make the playoffs.”

The Eagles and the Rebels are set to meet at Shotwell Stadium.

Tascosa beat the Eagles in the opener last year and went on to the state semifinals.