The Abilene High Eagles, coming off a tough loss on the road to Richland, pitches a shutout of L.D. Bell.

The Eagles led 3-0 heading into the half.

The Eagles turned it on in the second half while the defense continued to step up.

Phonzo Dotson rushed for the only touchdown of the day for the Eagles.

The Eagles defense pitching a shutout led to the first district win for AHS and under Head Coach Mike Fullen in 2019.

AHS heads on the road next to take on San Angelo Central.