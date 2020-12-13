AHS sneaks out of Fort Stockton with 42-35 win over Eastwood

The Abilene High Eagles managed to advance to the Area Round following a thrilling 42-35 win over El Paso Eastwood Saturday in Fort Stockton.

In the 1st Quarter, Phonzo Dotson opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown rush to put AHS up 7-0 early.

An 18-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Martinez to Sam Lopez got the Troopers on the board and tied the ball game at 7.

The game remained knotted at 7 heading into the 2nd Quarter before Abel Ramirez connected with Nate Seballos for 29 yards to give AHS a 14-7 lead.

Andrew Martinez would counter by finding Isaiah Pena for the touchdown to tie it at 14.

Abel Ramirez to Jeshari Houston for the 26-yard touchdown gives AHS a 21-14 lead.

With 1:04 remaining in the 2nd Quarter, Abel Ramirez finds Jackson Wilson for 21 yards to give AHS a 28-14 lead.

In the 3rd Quarter, Dotson rushed for his second touchdown of the game to extend the Eagles lead to 21 points.

Dotson followed through with his 3rd touchdown run, going for 91 yards to put AHS up 42-14.

The Eagles managed to hold off a late resurgence by the Troopers, allowing 21 unanswered points before knocking down a hail mary on the final play to secure their 42-35 win.

AHS will take on North Crowley Friday, December 18th at Tarleton Memorial Stadium in the Area Round.