AHS Softball pounds L.D. Bell, 19-1

The AHS Lady Eagles won their second district matchup in a dominant offensive performance Monday, putting 19 runs across the plate in their victory over L.D. Bell.

An 8-run first inning, including a 3-run home run by Texas commit Alyssa Washington, and a 5-run second inning thanks to a 3-run inside-the-park home run by Lanay Carr gave the Lady Eagles full control.

Alyssa Washington would strike again in the 4th inning with her second 3-run home run of the contest.

The Lady Eagles shut the door in the 5th inning to force a mercy rule win over L.D. Bell.

AHS improves to 2-0 in district play.