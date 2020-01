The Abilene Independent School District had a big night on the basketball court on Tuesday night.

The Abilene boys topped Haltom, 52-39, to remain undefeated in district play.

The Lady Eagles won for the first time in district play with a 48-44 victory over Haltom.

The Cooper Lady Cougars improved to 1-1 in District 4-5A by beating the Wylie Lady Bulldogs at Cougar gym. Wylie is 0-2 in district games.