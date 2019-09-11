AHS takes away positives heading into Week 3

The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars are getting ready to face off in the 59th annual Crosstown Showdown.

Head Coach Mike Fullen’s AHS Eagles struggled to get anything going against Midland Lee in the first game of the 2019 Champions Classic on Thursday night.

They took the lead in the first quarter, but Lee reeled off the next 28 points to take control.

It was a rough night, but Fullen says his guys are ready to bounce back.

Mike Fullen said, “We had good practice yesterday. We had good energy on Friday when we lifted and did our conditioning. When you go back in and look at the tape, nothing is every as good as it seems and nothing is as bad, but somewhere in the middle reality lies. We go in and we see the film. There was good things there. You take those good things, and you fix what you need to fix. We’re still growing, and we are getting better. I saw it Friday night and expect to see it this Friday night.”

It’s not going to get any easier for the Eagles this week. The Cooper Cougars are undefeated after the the first two weeks.