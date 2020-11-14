AHS takes down Frenship 42-7

The Abilene High Eagles rolled Wolfforth Frenship following their bye week, winning 42-7 at Shotwell Stadium

AHS improvees to 2-4 on season and 2-2 in district play.

Frenship falls to 2-6 on season and 1-4 in district play,

Abilene High was led by running back Phonzo Dotson with three of their four touchdowns in the first half.

AHS had a 28-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, AHS put up two more scores in the third quarter before Frenship got on the board with less than nine minutes remaining in the game.

The Eagles will go on the road to face Odessa next week.

