AHS’ Thomas run drops jaws in victory over Frenship

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles team rolled over the Frenship Tigers on Friday night up in the Lubbock area to improve to 2-1 in District 2-6A play.

The Eagles threw the ball when they wanted to, and they ran the ball when they wanted to.

One of the plays that really stuck out was Da’King Thomas’s scoring run in the second quarter.

Thomas ran to the line of scrimmage and then back pedaled and kicked it out to the right.

You don’t see that every day, and it impressed his head coach.

Fullen said, “I think it’s one of those plays that, ‘If you do that, you better score,’ or it’s not going to be good for you. That’s not the norm. You want to stay downhill and get what you can. He has a great ability to see things. He has really good vision and can see things that normal running backs don’t see. It was a really good play, and one of those things, that when they happen, they look good especially when you score a touchdown it makes it even better. He just made a great play.”

Abilene High is at Shotwell Stadium on Friday night to take on Odessa High.

It’s homecoming and that means the gold throwbacks return to the field.

That game starts at 7 p.m.