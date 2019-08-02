AHS volleyball earns AVCA honor

ABILENE – The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association recently announced that the Abilene High Lady Eagles have received the group’s Team Academic Award for the 2018-19 school year, the third straight season AHS has been so honored.

The 2018-19 Lady Eagles are one of 444 teams across the nation to receive the award, which honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence int he classroom during the school year.

To be eligible, players had to maintain at least a cumulative 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. Head coach Didi Pierce’s team had an overall GPA of 98.38 for the school year, which converts to a 3.94 on the GPA scale. The 2017-18 team posted a 95.95 cumulative GPA (3.83 on the scale).

Coach Pierce and players returning from last year’s team will be recognized at the Sept. 9 meeting of the AISD Board of Trustees.