AHS’s Fullen rings the bell after final chemo treatment

Abilene High head football coach Mike Fullen finished his chemotherapy treatments for his colon cancer.

In August 2020, Fullen was diagnosed with colon cancer and took some time away from the team for surgery and to start his treatment.

Thursday, after eight long months of chemo, Fullen went through his final treatment.

As coach Fullen walked out of Texas Oncology, he rang the bell to celebrate the end of his treatments.

Fullen tweeted, “The last 8 months have been tough, blessed and enlightening. Parts of me will forever be changed.”

After missing the first three games of the 2020 season, Fullen returned to the sidelines and led the Eagles to wins in six of their last eight games and a spot in the third round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs.