AHS’s Houston leads receivers

The Abilene High Eagles are trying to regroup after a loss to San Angelo on the road. They come back home to host Haltom in their fourth district game this year. In an offense that’s been focused around the run game, the Eagles know they have a weapon in Jashari Houston in the pass game come Friday night.

Jashari Houston said, “We’re just ready. As soon as they throw us the ball we have to make a play. That’s what they tell us every game. Pre-game, during the game and even after we mess up they tell us it’s ok just go make a play. So, we do whatever to go help the team.”

Matthew Ezzel said, “The coaches have put together a great gameplan and we just have to go our there and execute and good things are gonna happen in the passing game. This one is huge. Getting that 2-2 would be huge for our playoff hopes and it’d be a big win for us.”

AHS gets Haltom in Shotwell at 7:30 tomorrow night and looks to make it 2-2 in district.