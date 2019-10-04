AHS’s Mayse fills in well at running back

The Abilene High Eagles prepare for their second district game against Bell. AHS fell to the Richland Rebels on the road last week to start league play.

This week they try to bounce back in Shotwell when they welcome the Blue Raiders.

Running back Phonzo Dotson sat out last Friday’s game but Devonta Mays had no problem stepping up to fill his time.

Devonta Mayse said, “I feel great. It sucks that he went out early in the season but we finally got him back, he’s ready to go, he’s a good kid. We all push each other in practice to do our best and when my time came I had to execute for my team.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 in Shotwell Friday.

The Eagles will look to even up at 1-1 in district play.