AHS’s Ramirez is getting more comfortable at QB every week

The Abilene High Eagles continue the season in Midland on Friday night.

Quarterback Abel Ramirez continues to grow in the position.

Head coach Mike Fullen says he was impressed in 2019 when Ramirez was pressed into action against Euless Trinity, and he likes the way his quarterback continues to improve.

Ramirez threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles win over Permian.

He says he’s feeling more and more comfortable every day.

Ramirez said, “I’m feeling good about it. I feeling more comfortable with the offense. My teammates are helping me get comfortable. Everybody is helping me out, and the coaches are helping me, too. I’m feeling more comfortable. I had some of that last season. It makes the game more fun for me watching my players make big plays and be all on the news and stuff. I am proud of them.”

Ramirez and the Eagles are headed to Midland on Friday night to take on Lee.

That game starts at 7 p.m.