AHS’s Rashaw is growing into an excellent back

The Abilene High Eagles get an early start to the final week of the regular season on Thursday against San Angelo Central.

Eagles’ running back “Bam” Rashaw is becoming a great companion running back to Da’King Thomas in the last few weeks.

In the last three games, Rashaw rushed for 172 yards, and he found the end zone five times.

The Sophomore is getting better every time he takes the field.

AHS head coach Mike Fullen said, “He doing well. He’s still got a long way to go. He’s got great natural ability and getting better each week. Da’King had a lot to do with that in coaching him up about how to be patient, and he’s taken the coaching well. It’s been good to have him come into the game and not really have a drop off.”

The Eagles are back at Shotwell Stadium on Thursday night against the Central Bobcats.

They get that game started at 7 p.m.