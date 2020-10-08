AHS’s Stacy Bryan is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week

Ruth Hill said, “Really, win or loss, she’s always there for you to support you.”

Bennett Sullivan said, “She’s the backbone of our tennis organization.”

She is Abilene High head tennis coach Stacey Bryan. Bryan is in her 9th season as the leader of the Eagles program and her 17th season at the school. In her time as the head coach, Abilene High appeared in the postseason 8 times, and they are ranked 21st in the state this season. Bryan has a plan for winning, and it’s not all about how the players perform on the court.

Bryan said, “I stress fun because this is a game, and I think there’s something wrong if the kids aren’t having fun. I always tell my kids I want them to have fun, but at the same time, we work hard. One think that I take pride in is they always give maximum effort and a great attitude.”

So, how do you manage to run a tight ship and have fun? Bryan seems to have found the formula. Her teams manage to keep a competive edge, and still find a way to lighten the mood. The players are more than happy to include their coach in the fun.

Bryan said, “These kids make it so much fun for me, and they make me laugh, and I think I should enjoy it, and I think I should have fun, just as they are having fun, and I do.”

Bennett Sullivan said, “The jokes just come naturally. We love to have a good time, and we do bring bring coach Bryan into them sometimes.”

Bryan added, “They can joke around with me, and they know my personality. We talk about their interests.”

Good coaches are able to maintain their program no matter who is coming up in the program. Bryan says that kind of stability comes through years and years of showing players what you want.

Bryan said, “You just have to establish your expectations, and the kids follow them, and the class behind them, continues them.”

And after you do that, you have to be there to encourage your players. By all accounts, Bryan is there to push them and encourage them every day.

Ruth Hill said, “You win some and you lose some, and when you lose some, the really hard loses, she’s always there to pick you up and remind you, ‘Hey you tried your best, and in the end, that’s all we can ask for, and that’s all that matters.'”

Sullivan added, “Tennis is a very mental sports, and if you crack under the pressure, your game goes away, but she’s reminded me to stay focused and stay positive.”

Hill added, “It’s good to have someone there that doesn’t care about just the winning part, but the effort that you put in, and if you went out there and tried your best.”

However, Bryan is like any other coach out there.

Bryan said, with a smile, “I also like to win, when it comes, as well.”

Abilene High tennis coach Stacy Bryan is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.