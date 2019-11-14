AHS’s Washington signs to play softball with Texas

Today was a big day for athletes across the country. It was another national signing day.

Abilene High softball star Alyssa Washington signed her letter of intent to play for the University of Texas for the next four years.

Washington has been a standout for the Lady Eagles since she was a freshman, and she’s excited about the next four years down in Austin.

Washington said, “When I went, I went on my official there and getting to meet the players and coaches, I just felt really at home and while I was there I got to see my family down there. It’s a very competitive environment and they’re all about winning, not in a bad way. They’re playing to win and nothing less than that and I’m really excited to compete there.”

Washington flipped her commitment to North Carolina to Texas back in October.