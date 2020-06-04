AISD prepares for athletes to return for strength and conditioning

June 8 is the first day athletes across the state of Texas are allowed by the University Interscholastic League back into the weightroom at their high school campuses.

The UIL released a series of regulations each school must follow to keep everything safe for the coaches and the athletes.

Abilene Independent School District athletic director Phil Blue says the AISD takes that responsibility seriously as they prepare for their athletes to return.

Blue said, “We feel like it’s a pretty extensive and well thought out plan that reaches our goals. Our goals are, the UIL has agreed to allow us to do this. Our kids want to be involved. Our coaches want to be involved, but we have to make it safe for both our student-athletes and our staff.”

The athletes are not required to attend the workouts.

All that take part are going to be screened before they enter.

The athletes don’t have access to the locker rooms.

At least one staff member per twenty kids is required to be present during workouts to ensure social distancing and hygiene.