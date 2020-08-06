Abilene ISD reduces football stadium capacity for 2020 season

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Fewer fans are going to be allowed into Shotwell Stadium for football games this season.

The annual Crosstown Showdown between Abilene High and Cooper at Shotwell stadium is typically near capacity. That will not be the case this season.

Abilene Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Young announced on Wednesday Shotwell Stadium’s capacity is going to be limited to 39% in order to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

Shotwell seats 15,047. That means the school district is going to allow just 5,700 people per game into the stadium for the 2020 season. That number includes bands, pep squads, etc.

Even fewer fans will be able to get into the Crosstown Showdown and the Southtown Showdown game this year because both schools’ bands, pep squads, etc. will be at the game.

Dr. Young says the school district is still working on the ticketing process for Cooper and Abilene High home games.

Another change this year involves middle and elementary school students, who must be accompanied by a parent to attend the game this year.

Because the UIL pushed the start of the season back to late September, Abilene High and Cooper are currently reworking their schedule.

The first week of the Class 6A and 5A football season is Sept. 24-26.