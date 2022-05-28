Class 4A baseball:
Snyder 8
Stephenville 12
FINAL
Yellowjackets sweep the series and move on to play in the regional final against Aledo.
Class 2A baseball:
Game 2
Anson 4
New Home 2
FINAL
Tigers force game 3
Game 3
Anson 12
New Home 13
FINAL
Leopards win series 2-1 and move on to play in the regional final against Albany.
Class 2A baseball:
Albany 16
Clarendon 3
FINAL
Lions sweep the series and move on to play in the regional final against New Home.
Class 1A baseball:
Game 2
Ira 7
Nazareth 2
FINAL
Bulldogs force game 3
Game 3
Nazareth 15
Ira 14
FINAL / 8 Innings
Nazareth overcomes a 12-2 deficit to knock off Ira and punch their ticket to the state tournament.