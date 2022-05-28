Class 4A baseball:

Snyder 8

Stephenville 12

FINAL

Yellowjackets sweep the series and move on to play in the regional final against Aledo.

Class 2A baseball:

Game 2

Anson 4

New Home 2

FINAL

Tigers force game 3

Game 3

Anson 12

New Home 13

FINAL

Leopards win series 2-1 and move on to play in the regional final against Albany.

Class 2A baseball:

Albany 16

Clarendon 3

FINAL

Lions sweep the series and move on to play in the regional final against New Home.

Class 1A baseball:

Game 2

Ira 7

Nazareth 2

FINAL

Bulldogs force game 3

Game 3

Nazareth 15

Ira 14

FINAL / 8 Innings

Nazareth overcomes a 12-2 deficit to knock off Ira and punch their ticket to the state tournament.