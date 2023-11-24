Albany 19 Muenster 14 – FINAL

WEATHERFORD, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Albany Lions survived their toughest test of the season on Friday in Weatherford. The Lions topped Muenster 19-14 to advance to the Class 2A Division II Regional final.

Muenster led the 7-6 at halftime, but Albany came out and took control in the third quarter.

Adam Hill capped a 14-play drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give Albany a 12-7 lead. The scoring play was Hill’s tenth run of the drive.

Albany picked off a pass on Muenster’s next drive, and Chip Chambers found Cason Fairchild on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Albany led 19-7 after the extra point.

Muenster scored a fourth quarter touchdown, and were in a position to win the game with less than a minute. Fairchild had other ideas. He picked off a pass in the end zone to give the ball back to the Lions with :37 to go.

Fairchild was the star of the game. He intercepted two passes and caught two touchdown passes for Albany.

The Lions continue the playoffs next week against Collinsville.

Collinsville 50 Roscoe 12 – FINAL

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (BCH Sports) – A great season by the Roscoe Plowboys came to an end on Friday in Springtown. The Collinsville Pirates beat the Plowboys, 50-12.

Collinsville jumped on the Plowboys with 28 straight points.

Roscoe got on the board with an 85 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, but their two-point conversion was intercepted and returned for two points for Collinsville. The Pirates led 30-6 at that point.

Collinsville outscored Roscoe 20-6 down the stretch to iwn the game, 50-12.

The Plowboys finish the 2023 season with a 10-3 record.