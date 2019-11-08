Albany and Hamlin square of for district title, again

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are preparing for a district title match against the Albany Lions this week. It will be the 46th meeting between the two teams and the third in the last 12 months. Hamlin know they face a tough task playing against Albany, but the Pied Pipers will find motivation behind Jackson Sapeda’s incredible return to the field.

Jackson Sapeda said, “The guys area and I’m always ready for anything, but it’s just a big week, big game, but we’re always ready for big games.”

Head Coach Russell Lucas said, “They’re very difficult to contain, they do so many things so well. They always seem to have an answer for whatever you doing to stop what you’re doing. Defensively, they’re very multiple and bring pressure from all different ways.”

Meanwhile the Albany Lions are just as motivated to take on the Pied Pipers. The Lions look for their 61st straight district win Friday and complete another undefeated year in district. Albany also defeated Hamlin in the regular season and regional final last year, so history is in their favor come Friday.

Tyler Beard said, “It’s a pretty exciting feeling because it’s their senior night, it could be our 700th win and it’s for the district championship.”

Denney Faith, “When they need to, they know they got playmakers on the outside, they can stretch the field and the thing we’ve been talking about defensively that they do is that they play with so much effort. They really fly to the football, run around and are really aggressive defensively”

The Lions kickoff against the Pied Pipers in Hamlin at 7 Friday. Both teams looking to claim their district title at the end of the night.