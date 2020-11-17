Albany back in the volleyball semifinals for first time since 2008

Class A through Class 4A is down to the Final Four for the 2020 volleyball season.

The Albany Lady Lions are one of the teams battling for a place in the state title game in Class 2A for the second time in school history.

The Lady Lions are playing well right, but they knew early on in the season that an appearance in the state tournament was a possibility.

Hannah Trail said, “Considering our end to last year and how much we improved along the year, I knew we were going to be really good this year. Considering how close we are and the beginning of the seaon, too, we started started strong, so I didn’t think there was any reason we wouldn’t make it this far.”

Torie Fuentes said, “I always thought that we did have a shot to make it to state because of how much we’ve progressed and the strength of our hitters, in our servers, and our back row. I just always thought, ‘We do have a chance.”

2008 was the last time Albany made an appearance in the state semifinals.

The Lady Lions take on Crawford Tuesday night in Weatherford for a berth in the finals.

The match starts at 6:30 p.m.