The long wait is over the Albany and head coach Denney Faith. The Lions topped Mart, 41-21, for the school’s first state title since 1961. It’s Faith’s first state title after leading Lions to four other championship games. In addition to adding a state title to his resume, Faith moved up to fifth all-time with 344 career victories.

Albany scored 28 points in the first half of the game and led 28-14 at the half.

Coy Lefevre found the end zone three times in the first half, and the Lions defense picked off a pair of passes. One of the passes was intercepted by Lefevre.

Adam Hill made his presence felt in the first half, too. He caught a 52-yard pass that set up one of Lefevre’s touchdowns, and he scored on a 27-yard run.

The Lions and the Panthers went back and forth in the third quarter, until Cole Chapman delivered the knockout blow. He kept the ball on the zone read that fooled most of the Mart defense, and Chapman out ran everyone to the end zone. That play gave the Lions a 20-point lead at 41-21.

Albany raises the trophy with a 14-2 record.