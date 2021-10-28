Albany comes off open date for showdown with Santo

The Albany Lions are coming off thier open date and needed that time to recoup now more than ever.

Denney Faith said, “It was it gave us a chance to get some kids healed up a little bit and take care of a few bumos and bruises. It’s pretty late in the season to have your open week so we did a lot of resting last week and did a lot of stuff on film.”

But, they didn’t just sit around and rest.

Ryan Mark, “Coaches have been harping on fundamentals all week long and we’ve been preparing throughout bye week even and just getting ready to play.”

The Lions play the Santo Wildcats this week. Both teams are undefeated so Friday’s meeting is for the district championship.

Mark added, “This is gonna probably be one of the best teams we’ll play til playoffs and like you said it’s a district championship game more than likely so a lot of pressure on us.”

Monte Cauble said, “I think they’re one of the better teams we’ll be playing but I think we have a pretty stout offense, our o-line is there, we’re all pretty big. I think we should do good.”

Both teams put a lot of points on the board, but the Lions give up on average only five points a game. Physicality is needed going into this particular game.

Faith added, “Getting lined up right is gonna be important and then you gotta be physical with them. The stuff they do offensively they are very physical offensively so if you can’t match that defensively it’s gonna be a long night. So, you better have your big boy pants on and man up cause they’re gonna come after ya.”

A victory would give the lions their 13th district championship in 14 years.