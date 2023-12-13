ARLINGTON, Texas (BCH Sports) – The same powerhouses from last year’s Class 2A Division II championship game clash at AT&T Stadium for the second year in a row, the Albany Lions and the Mart Panthers.

Mart’s title aspirations come with redemption.

Albany can repeat for the second time in program history.

The Lions are winners of 26 straight games.

Texas Tech commit Adam Hill scored five touchdowns in three playoff games, and if this offense needs to pass the ball, quarterback Chip Chambers can sling it to receivers Cason Fairchild and Branson Beal.

The defense produced two shutouts this postseason. The execution to each game plan creates multiple forced turnovers by the pass rush and secondary.

Thursday’s opponent is the presents the biggest challenge Albany faces this season.

Denney Faith said, “Tradition is the main thing. You know, they’ve been in a lot of state championships; always in the playoffs. You know, played in this round for a lot of years; an outstanding football team. You know, quarterback’s a good runner, running back’s a good runner, big offensive line that comes off the ball and blocks well, and just play real aggressive defensively.”

Adam Hill said, “Two really big backs in the backfield, and one of them plays quarterback. You got to account for them every single play, and they can still throw the ball. People don’t think they can, but he’s a good quarterback as well. Defensively, probably the best defense we’ll face this year. So, we got to play a perfect game, and we’re up for that I think.”

If the Lions defeat Mart, it’ll be the perfect send off for the senior class, the first title for quarterback Chip Chambers, and the second championship for the already legendary career of head coach Denney Faith.

Albany and Mart kickoff on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.