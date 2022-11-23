One of the best games of the weekend should be in Class 2A Division II.

The Albany Lions take on the Wink Wildcats for a berth in the regional finals.

Albany is ranked third in the state in the Harris Ratings with a 10-2 record and seven straight wins.

Wink is ranked sixth in the state by Harris with a perfect 12-0 record this season.

This is the kind of game you would expect in the playoffs, and the Lions are looking forward to the challenge.

Head coach Denney Faith said, “About Wink, they’ve got a great football team. Their quarterback is outstanding, he’s the best we’ve seen all year in that position. They’ve also got a host of athletes around him, that are really exceptional and we’re up for the challenge this week to come out on top. You know, I think our kids are up for the challenge, we’re not gonna back down from anything.”

London Fuentes said, “We’re gonna treat it like any other game, we’re gonna prepare and practice and not treat it any differently. They have a good team, they have a good quarterback, but I think we have the weapons to get it done.”

San Angelo is the location of this matchup.

This Winks 11th year in a row in the playoffs.

The Albany Lions are in the postseason for the 27th time in the last 28 years.

The cat fight between the Lions and Wildcats starts at 3 p.m on Saturday.