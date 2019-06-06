Albany falls to Big Sandy 4-1 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Albany vs. Big Sandy at State Semifinal [ + - ] Video Video

June 5, 2019 - The Albany Lions journey to Round Rock comes to a heartbreaking close at the hands of Big Sandy.

The Lions and Wildcats rolled through the first four innings in a pitchers duel.

Brandon Hendrix struck out 11 through 5 innings to shut down the Lions offensively.

In the 5th inning, the Wildcats jumped out ahead to a 2-0 lead after Graden Emmons hit an RBI triple and Ryan Duff followed with an RBI single to center. Broch Holmes continued to add pour on the damage with an RBI triple to bring in the 3rd run of the ball game. Ben West was relieved by Cade Neve in the frame.

The tying runs came to the plate in the 6th inning, but Jackson Chapman hit into a double-play to end the Albany threat.

The Wildcats added to their lead on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Albany rallied in the 7th inning to load the bases with nobody out. A drop-third-strike and passed ball brought in the first run of the game for the Lions. Ben West represented the leading run at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs before popping out to close out the game.

Albany closes the season at 23-8, dropping only their second playoff game of the season.