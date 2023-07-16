ALBANY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Faith and Football is what this town knows. On occasion, when the weather is just right, and it’s the off-season, residents may catch Albany’s future Hall of Famer Denney Faith out fishing after morning workouts.

“I love going fishing and, you know, getting away from everybody and all that stuff and just get out on the lake in my 34-year-old boat. And me and my wife just come fishing,” Faith explained.

Denney Faith has been a coach for Albany in some way, shape, or form going on 41 years now.

“Well, Albany has always had a lot of tradition. So, I felt very fortunate to be able to become the head coach. I kind of stepped into it because the coach we had at that time left a little late, so there would really wasn’t a lot of time for me, you know, the administrators and whatever to search, and I was already there. So, they said you’ve got it.” said Faith. “You know, it’s been a blessing to be able to coach for 37 or 41 years in Albany, Texas, raise a family there and, and be able to stay there it’s been it’s been a blessing.”

Generation after generation played for Faith on the legendary field named after him. He’s taught them the game of football but also life lessons.

“I have two boys, and they were coached by Denney Faith and the whole coaching staff at Albany High School. I see so much of Denney Faith’s work ethic and also just in their life manners, and that all stems from Denney Faith and these Albany coaches and the Albany high school football program,” Susan Montgomery said

Robert Montgomery piggybacked, “I think it’s amusing to some degree the letters he gets back four years later after coaching or maybe in some cases our youngest son wrote him a letter after law school saying it was that tenacity that you taught me on a practice field. Not on game night, but a practice field that got me through college and law school.

Many Albany residents shared that they know he can coach.

“I’ve heard stories of the 1954 Paducah game. The games in 1961, and then Denney comes here, and I’ve been here 40, 41 years ago, and he just continues to win,” Randall Palmore said

“If you go to Dairy Queen at 8 in the morning, you’re gonna a group of men talking about the season, and they’re already putting their starting lineups up there to compare with what Denney and the coaches are getting ready to do. It’s a fun time,” Paul Johnston added.

So, what’s he like without a headset and playbook?

“Well, I have a strong faith. For one, you know. I love my family, I just became a granddad and excited about being a granddad. They’re gonna call me champ. I think that’s pretty neat,” Coach Faith said with a smile.

Faith was given opportunities to leave the red and white, but the joy he gets when coaching the Lions outweighs what others would call ‘better options.’

“I’ve had some opportunities. You know, some calls and that kind of thing, but I just never felt like it was a better situation, you know, I think could have been more money in what would have been, you know, at a couple of those spots. But I just didn’t think it was the right thing for me or my family, you know. So, you know, I couldn’t have asked for anything more, you know, to be able to be able to stay in one spot and call Albany my home,” Faith added.

After the Lions won their first state championship since the ’60s, there was a lot of talk about Faith hanging it up. That’s far from the truth, according to him.

“You know, it’s hard to walk away from that. So, I love being around them. I love, I love being around kids and really watch watching boys grow up into young men. When you have an ex-player, come back in your office, and he pulls his phone out and says, ‘Hey, look at my kids. These kids want to be Albany Lions, and we’re thinking about moving back to Albany.’ Championships are great, but the relationships that you build with other coaches and kids that you’ve coached and those kinds of things you can’t beat,” Faith reminisced.

A state championship was on Faith’s bucket list for 41 years, and he can finally say he got the job done, but Faith said the job is far from done.

“Last year is over. What’s wrong with going back-to-back? We’re ready to go on to the next one. And I think it’s kind of like money, you know, you can never have too much, I guess; you just, you get greedy,” Faith shared.

He is the fifth-winningest coach in Texas High School Football history with 344 wins. In postseason play, he is 29-19-1 overall. He never thinks much of it, but when he does, he can’t believe it.

“I mean, you start throwing names around like Randy Allen and Gordon Wood, and you know, you start mentioning those kinds of guys, and then somebody says your name with those guys. That’s pretty surreal. I mean, those guys are legends in high school football. It’s almost unbelievable,” Faith explained.

Faith is fishing for Albany’s fourth football title starting August 25.