Albany is excited to finally get the 2021 season started

The Albany Lions didn’t get to play their opener last week because of Covid-19 cases in Colorado City.

They try again this week in Dublin.

The Lions are ranked 7th in the state by Harris Ratings and are expected to make a good run in the Class 2A Division II playoffs this season.

A lot is expected of them, and the Lions are excited to show everyone what they’ve got in their first game of the year.

Brooks Neece said, “I just want to set the tone early and show how good we can be this early in the season. Start off the season really well.”

Ty Everitt added, “With it being my senior year, this has been my motto, it’s no regrets. I don’t want to be years from now thinking, ‘Man, I could’ve done better.'”

Denney Faith said, “Every time you step on the football field, you want to win the ball game. Stepping out there and winning would set the tone for us, but it’s a long season, and we’ve got a long way to go to get where we can be.”

Albany is on the road to get the year started.

Their game in Dublin kicks at 7 p.m.