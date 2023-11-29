ALBANY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The undefeated and top-ranked Albany Lions are headed up to Iowa Park for their regional final game against Collinsville.

This is a rematch of of last year’s regional final.

Albany won that game 66-34.

That was twelve months ago.

Both teams are different.

On paper, this is the biggest challenge the Lions faced this season, but they are up for it.

Lanxton Viertel said: “Honestly on the offensive side of the ball, we got to play Coach Faith football. Just run it, run it, run it, and just run it at them. And then on defense, we gotta just make sure we stay with our coverages and all kinds of stuff like that; make sure we defend well.”

Denney Faith said: “Their quarterback is outstanding; throws the ball all over the field and can run. You know, our secondary is going to be really tested; our front is going to be tested to be able to keep the quarterback pined.”

Cole Read said: “Our secondary is going to have to cover a little bit better. I mean they (Collinsville) pass the ball every play. Our offensive line needs to come out, I mean, not flat to begin the game. We need to score on the first drive and keep going after that.”

Albany and Collinsville meet tomorrow night in Iowa Park.

The Lions are 13-0. The Pirates are 12-1.