ALBANY, Texas (BCH Sports) – You had to win a state championship to claim the honor of BCH Sports Class 3A/2A Team of the Year in 2023, and that’s what the Albany Lions did this season.

Head coach Denney Faith and his team spent every week but one as the number one ranked team in Class 2A Division II by the Harris Ratings, and they proved those rankings to be accurate with their second straight state championship.

The Lions, led by running back and linebacker Adam Hill, dominated Mart for the second year in a row at AT&T Stadium for the title.

2023 was historic for Albany.

They won 16 games for their first time in school history, and they were undefeated with no ties for the second time in the history of the program.

The Lions are the BCH Sports Class 3A/2A Team of the Year for 2023.