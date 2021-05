In the Class 2A High School Baseball Regional Quarterfinals the 6th ranked Albany Lions knocked off the Hawley Bearcats 4-0 in game one.

The Lions took an early lead after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, and they never looked back.

The Bearcats had a tough time getting on base Friday afternoon, and were only able to pick up one hit.

This is a best of three series, and Game 2 is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:00pm, at Abilene High School.