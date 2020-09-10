Albany offense is on fire entering showdown with Hamlin

The Albany Lions are roaring heading into Week 3 of the high school football season and teams around the area should be aware that they are on the loose. After only two weeks, the Lions have beat up their opponents with 111 points.

Head Coach Denney Faith said, “We’re protecting well when we want to throw it, they’re coming off of the ball when we want to run it and are blocking with some authority, and I think our receivers downfield and our fullback, we’ve got some fullbacks this year that don’t mind sticking it up in there and getting on the linebacker and moving somebody.”

Barrett Beal said, “Our running game and offensive line is doing good pancaking everybody, they’re just awesome. Jaheim Newton is a great running back, the offensive line is great. The run game opens up the passing game also.”

In addition to the tremendous blocking up front, Faith is very proud of what senior quarterback Barrett Beal has been able to accomplish in his opening matchups against Colorado City and Dublin.

Faith said, “We’ve been able to run the ball with some efficiency and then, when you can run the ball with some efficiency, it gives your passing game a chance to open some things up because they have put more people in the box to stop that which gives you a chance to throw the ball too and he’s really accurate when he throws the ball so that makes him good.”

The Lions have a major test this week when they take on Hamlin a week after the Pied Pipers defeating a very solid Hawley team 35-6.

Faith said, “These kind of games are the reason why you play. This is what’s fun is the match up against somebody that is really good and see where you stand. It’s good we have them in pre-district because they’re going to expose some things that we need to find out about what we need to work on.”

Albany hosts Hamlin on September 11 in Albany.