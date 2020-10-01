Albany opens district play this week

The Albany Lions are back in action this week after a week away from the field because of Covid-19, too.

The school says it was in the teams best interest to cancel their game against Anson.

Now, that that’s all behind them, the Lions are excited to get back to work and start district 8-2A Div. II play.

Head Coach Denney Faith said, “It was frustrating last week, we were able to practice and worked all the way until Thursday and we just decided for precautionary reasons it was better off before we started district this week if we took that week off. We were just trying to be precautious with our kids and be prudent, do the smart thing, and make sure we’re ready to go with district starting this week.”

Parker Henry said, “We just have to take it seriously, don’t drink out of each other’s waters, just to keep everything safe, and just prepare for the next game not underestimate anything.”

The Lions open district against Meridian on Friday night.

The game starts at 7 p.m.